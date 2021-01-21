Orthopedic Software Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The orthopedic software market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Orthopedic software has been gaining significant importance among orthopedic professionals as it offers accurate delivery of information related to the medical parameters of the patient. This software maintains the Electronic Health Record (EHR) of the patient and enables medical professionals to prepare a pre-operative plan that can be used as guidance during surgery. A wide variety of software is used for orthopedic applications including practice management software, EHR, and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) in the hospitals, surgery centers and orthopedic specialty clinics to deal with day-to-day operations of medical practice that includes scheduling appointments, capturing patient demographics, performing medical billing task and generating reports.

The major factors driving the orthopedic software market include rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising number of joint replacement procedures. For instance, according to the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), in 2017, the total number of hip and knee replacement procedures performed in the US was 860,080, from 654 institutions and 4,755 surgeons. Furthermore, according to the Canadian Joint Replacement Registry (CJRR), during the period of 2014 to 2015, the total number of hip replacements performed in Canada was 51,272. During the period of 2009 to 2010, the total number of hip replacements performed in Canada was 42,713. This signifies a considerable growth of 20% in hip replacements in Canada.

The rising number of joint replacement across the globe is contributing to the growth of the orthopedic software market as orthopedic software provides critical information to the surgeons regarding the surgical procedure. As a result, this enables surgeons to perform joint replacement procedures with enhanced alignment and greater precision. With orthopedic software-guided surgery, the surgeons can place hip and knee implants along with products that are intended to gain more confidence and precision. Hence, orthopedic software allows accurate positioning of the implants and better clinical outcomes.

Current Market Trends covered in the Market Report

The Absence of Healthcare Insurance for the Orthopaedic Division in Emerging Economies.

Technological integration, geographical expansion and mergers & Acquisitions are the strategy for market players to remain competitive in the market.

The rising adoption of orthopedic software in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is a major opportunity for market growth.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market.

Orthopedic Software Market Segmentation

By Application

Joint Replacement

Fracture Management

Deformity Correction

Others (Pediatric Orthopedic Assessment)

By Product

Practice Management

Digital Orthopedic Templating

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

Others (Revenue Cycle Management and Patient Engagement)

By Mode of Deployment

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

On-Premise

Orthopedic Software Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Advanced Data Systems Corp.

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Aprima Medical Software, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Azalea Health

Bizmatics, Inc.

Brainlab AG

CareCloud Corp.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Compulink Healthcare Solutions

CureMD Healthcare

DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health)

drchrono, Inc.

Exscribe, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

iSALUS Healthcare

Kareo, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Materialise N.V.

Medsphere Systems Corp.

Medstrat, Inc.

Merge Healthcare, Inc.

Modernizing Medicine, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Novarad Corp.

ScImage, Inc.

Sectra AB

