Smart Home Market Trends 2019| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The smart home is integrated with advanced automation systems that control lighting, temperature, multimedia, security, thermostats, entertainment systems, window and door operation, which can be controlled by the user through smartphones and computers. Appliances used in smart homes are connected via the Internet, allowing users to remotely control and monitor appliances using mobile or other network-connected devices. Using the Internet of Things (IoT) in the smart home allows manufacturers to encourage automation in the home sector. Smart home systems are often offered wirelessly and wired. Wireless systems are easy to install, cost-effective and portable, while wired systems require professional installers, are expensive, and are very easy to move around.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of smart home are Siemens AG (Germany), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland), Johnson Controls, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Legrand S.A. (France), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Other players in the market include Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (U.S.), and Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (U.S.).

Smart Home Market: Market Segmentation

The report segments the global Smart Home Market as follows:

By Technologies

Cellular Network Technologies

• Protocols and Standards

• Wireless Communication Technologies

By Product

Lighting Control

• Security and Access Control

• HVAC Control

• Entertainment and Other Controls

• Others

