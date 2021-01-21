Varicose Veins Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Varicose veins are veins of the leg that have become enlarged and twisted. Varicose veins can occur elsewhere on the body also. Varicose veins are linked with heredity and are more common in women than in men due to pregnancy and menopause issues. Other factors due to which varicose veins occur are obesity, aging, leg injury, prolonged standing, and abdominal straining. According to the National Institute of Health, the pelvic vein reflux (PVR) trigger the development of varicose veins in women. Approximately 20% of women who had children have leg varicose veins associated with pelvic venous reflux. Treatment can be divided into surgical and non-surgical treatments. Non-surgical treatments for varicose veins include elastic stockings, leg elevation, sclerotherapy, and exercise. Conventionally, vein stripping surgical treatment has been used to remove the affected veins. Now, minimally invasive treatments are widely in use which seals the main leaking veins. Further, other treatment includes radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy, and endovenous laser treatment.

The global varicose veins treatment market is analyzed on the basis of geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. North America is considered to be the dominating region in the global varicose veins treatment market. Increasing obesity among the US population and increasing geriatric population are estimated to be the major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Emerging countries such as India is contributing to market growth. Further, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and research & development for new technology for treating varicose veins is considered to be a major factor for the growth of the global varicose vein treatment market.

Global Varicose Veins Market Segmentation

By Medical Procedure

Endovenous Ablation

Sclerotherapy

Stripping

Other (Ambulatory Phlebectomy)

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Center

Homecare

Competitive Landscape

Key Strategy Analysis

Key Company Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

RoE

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Alma Lasers, Inc.

Vascular Solutions, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Angiodynamics Inc.

Biolitec AG

BTG Plc

Eufoton S.R.L.

Medtronic PLC

Quanta System S.p.A

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Sciton, Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc

DDC Technologies, Inc.

Vydence Medical

Intros Medical Laser GmbH

Energist Ltd.

LSO Medical

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

