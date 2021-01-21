Energy Management Systems Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Energy Management Systems market is expected to reflect a CAGR of 16.2% during 2019-2025. Energy Management System (EMS) is a computer aided tool system used by power grid operators to monitor, control and monitor. Optimize the power generation and/or performance of the transmission system. It can also be used in small systems such as micro grids. Energy management systems are gaining popularity as they help you gain a competitive advantage, increase productivity and reduce energy costs. In addition, government policies on energy conservation and limited availability of fossils are drawing the attention of market participants. Energy Management Systems (EMS) is one of the new technologies that allows organizations to monitor, evaluate, and visualize energy consumption to collect real-time information on energy use.

The following players are covered in this report:

GE

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB Group

Cisco Systems

IBM

Eaton Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

DEXMA

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Energy Management Systems Market segmentation by Type

Software

Service

Hardware

Energy Management Systems Market segmentation by Application

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Building

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others

