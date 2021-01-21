Ceramic Adhesive Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Ceramic Adhesives Market was valued at USD 5.82 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.84 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% from 2017 to 2025.

Ceramics can be bonded using conventional organic adhesives. The temperature capability of the adhesive is limited. Ceramics are often used for high temperature functions. Ceramic adhesives provide a working temperature of up to 2200 ° C. These adhesives are based on inorganic binders such as alkali silicates and various metal phosphates with carbon, alumina, silica, magnesia or zirconia powder fillers.

Key manufacturers of ceramic adhesives across the globe are 3M (US), Bostik (France), Sika (Switzerland), Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller Construction Products (US), BASF (Germany), MAPEI (Italy), Ardex (Germany), Laticrete International (US),

Ceramic Adhesives Market, by Chemistry Type:

Cement-based

Epoxy

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Others ( Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, and Other Reaction Resins)

Ceramic Adhesives Market, by Application:

Building & Construction

Dental

Others (Airports, Automotive, Swimming Pools, Decorations, Electronics & Electrical, and Railway Platforms)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ceramic Adhesive industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ceramic Adhesive Market Report

1. What was the Ceramic Adhesive Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ceramic Adhesive Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ceramic Adhesive Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

