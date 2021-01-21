Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Ceramic Matrix Composites (Cmc) Market to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2018 to USD 23.3 billion by 2029, at a (CAGR) of 9%.

Ceramic matrix composite (CMC) is defined as a group of composite materials composed of ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramic matrix. Ceramic materials are inorganic and non-metallic solids that are crystalline in nature. CMC exhibits improved crack resistance compared to conventional technical ceramics and does not break easily even under heavy loads.

Key Players –

General Electric Company (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), United Technologies (US), COI Ceramics (US), Lancer Systems (US), CoorsTek (US),

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Fiber Type

Oxide Ceramic Fiber

Non-Oxide Ceramic Fiber

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Fiber length

Continuous Ceramic Matrix Composite Fibers

Discontinuous Ceramic Matrix Composite Fibers

