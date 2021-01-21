Enhanced Vision System Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Enhanced Vision System Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The improved vision system provides a thorough view of the terrain and helps to monitor various obstacles that can negatively affect the safety of the aircraft. Enhanced vision consists of technology that includes data from aircraft-based sensors that provide real-time electronic images of the external environment obtained with the aid of image sensors. This is beneficial to pilots and flight attendants through improved imagery of sensor-derived terrain, even in very low light. These images are created by capturing and monitoring the infrared energy emitted by objects. This forms a real-time video image that is displayed on a specific video display screen.

The following players are covered in this report:

Elbit Systems (Opgal)

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell

Esterline Technologies

Astronics MAX-VIZ

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Enhanced Vision System Market segmentation by Type

Stand-Alone EVS

Combined Vision Systems (EVS+SVS)

Enhanced Vision System Market segmentation by Application

Military Aircraft

Business Jet Aircraft

Others

