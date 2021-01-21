Operational Predictive Maintenance Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry has witnessed an upsurge in the past four years with the introduction of advanced technologies such as Big Data & analytics, machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence. As a result of the increasing adoption of these advanced technologies, a transition from on-premise deployment models to cloud is witnessed in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.

A full report of Operational Predictive Maintenance Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/operational-predictive-maintenance-market/11442/

Company Profile

IBM Corporation

Software AG

SAS Institute Inc.

PTC, Inc

General Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

eMaint Enterprises LLC

Others

Segment review

The global predictive maintenance market is segmented into component, deployment model, technique, stakeholder, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. According to deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise segments. Further, based on technique the market is divided into vibration monitoring, electrical testing, oil analysis, ultrasonic leak detectors, shock pulse, infrared, and others. Based on stakeholder, the predictive maintenance market is segmented into MRO, OEM/ODM, and technology integrators. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, transportation & logistics, government, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Report

What was the Operational Predictive Maintenance Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Operational Predictive Maintenance Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Operational Predictive Maintenance Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404