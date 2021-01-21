Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market is projected to grow from USD 395.4 Million in 2015 to USD 620.2 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8%

Chlorinated polyethylene is a family of thermoplastics produced by chlorination of high-density polyethylene. Depending on the grade, chlorinated polyethylene can be classified as CPE 135A, CPE 135B, etc. In 2015, the CPE 135A grade segment led the world market in terms of size.

The key players involved in the production of CPE are Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (Weifang, China), Novista Group Co., Ltd. (Weifang, China), Showa Denko K.K. (Tokyo, Japan), S&E Specialty Polymers (Lunenburg, U.S.), Shandong Xuye New Materials Co.,

On the basis of Grade:

CPE 135A

CPE 135B

Others

On the basis of Application:

Impact Modifier

Wire & Cable Jacketing

Hose & Tubing

Ignition Resistant Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (IR ABS)

Adhesives

Magnetics

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Chlorinated Polyethylene industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Report

1. What was the Chlorinated Polyethylene Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Chlorinated Polyethylene Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Chlorinated Polyethylene Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

