Chloromethane Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Chloromethane is a derivative of methane. It is a flammable, toxic, colorless gas with a faint sweet odor. It is produced by a chemical reaction between hydrogen chloride and methanol. Shipped as liquid under vapor pressure. Initially, chloromethane was used as a refrigerant, but it was discontinued due to toxicity and flammability.

Chloromethanes market is registering this growth at a rate of 4% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

These include: the key chloromethanes manufacturers such as Dow Chemical (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Ineos (Switzerland), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Kem One (France), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India), and Tokuyama Corporation (Japan).

On the basis of types:

The chloromethanes market is segmented on the basis of types (Methyl Chloride, Methylene Chloride, Chloroform, and Carbon Tetrachloride). Each type is further described in detail in the report with volume and revenue forecast.

On the basis of applications:

The chloromethanes market is segmented on the basis of types and its applications such as Methyl Chloride: Silicones, Methyl Cellulose, Building products, Quaternary ammonium compounds, Butyl Rubber, and others.

