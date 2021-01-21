Enterprise AI Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global enterprise AI market is expected to record a 35.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. AI allows computer systems to build and perform tasks that typically require human intervention and support, such as speech recognition, decision making, visual recognition, and translation. language. Enterprise AI is the ability to implant AI methodologies that combine human abilities for learning, awareness, and interaction at a level of complexity that helps companies predict business outcomes. Integrating corporate AI at all levels of the enterprise serves as an essential organizational asset for business success. Some businesses use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to analyze customers, detect fraud and risk, and use machine learning for preventive measures.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

AWS

Intel

Google

SAP

Sentient Technologies

Oracle

HPE

Wipro

Enterprise AI Market segmentation by Type

Cloud

On-premises

Enterprise AI Market segmentation by Application

Security and risk management

Marketing management

Customer support and experience

Human resource and recruitment management

Analytics application

Process automation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Enterprise AI Market Report

What was the Enterprise AI Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Enterprise AI Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise AI Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

