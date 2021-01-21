Chromatography Resins Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Chromatography Resin Market size is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7%.

The growth of the chromatography resin market has been fueled primarily by the increasing demand for chromatography in the biopharmaceutical and food industries. North America is the major market for chromatography resins worldwide, followed by Europe and APAC.

The key market players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Pall Corporation (US), Purolite Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), and Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (US).

On the basis of Application, the chromatography resin market has been segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology

Food & beverage

Water and environmental analysis

Others (genetic engineering, diagnostics, and biochemistry)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Chromatography Resins industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Chromatography Resins Market Report

1. What was the Chromatography Resins Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Chromatography Resins Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Chromatography Resins Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

