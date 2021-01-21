Chromatography Instrumentation Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Chromatography Instruments is expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 to USD 11.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the Chromatography Instruments market can be attributed to factors such as increased investment in pharmaceutical R&D, increased food safety issues worldwide, increased adoption of gas chromatography in the oil and gas industry, and numerous policies to reduce environmental pollution.

Key Players –

Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Phenomenex (US) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), among others,

By End-User Industry

Life Science Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

Oil & Gas Industry

Environmental Agencies

Food & Beverage Industry

Other End-user Industries

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Chromatography Instrumentation Market Report

1. What was the Chromatography Instrumentation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Chromatography Instrumentation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Chromatography Instrumentation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

