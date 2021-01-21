Field Service Management Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global field service management market size is valued at $3.12 billion in 2018, is expected to reach $108.1 billion by 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2025. Field Service Management (FSM) solutions are automated systems. Simplify all processes related to field operations. Field service providers can use field service software to schedule orders, dispatch the right agents to the right work locations, and track vehicles. Some of the key benefits of FSM include access to customer information from any location, reduced operational overhead and fuel costs, mobile workforce management, increased productivity, and increased customer satisfaction.

A full report of Field Service Management Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/field-service-management-market/26445/

Some of the key players of global field service management market includes Capterra(US), Accurent(US), Acumatica Inc. (US), Astea International Inc. (US), Click Software(US), Comarch SA (Poland), Field Aware(US), IBM Corporation (US), IFS(Sweden), Infor(US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Salesforce.com (US), SAP SE (Germany), OverIT (Italy), among others.

Field Service Management Market Segmentations

Based on component:

Solution

Schedule, Dispatch and Route Optimization

Customer Management

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Service Contract Management

Reporting and Analytics

Services

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Training and Support

Based on deployment type:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on organization size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Based on verticals

Telecom

IT and ITeS

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate

Transportation and Real Estate

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Others (BFSI and Retail)

