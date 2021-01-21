Full Body Scanner Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The global full body scanner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2025, from USD 276 million in 2020 to USD 486 million by 2025. Some of the factors that are expected to drive the market growth are: Increasing safety concerns from terrorism and the need to reduce drug trafficking in transportation hubs.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global full-body scanners market are Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), Leidos Security Detection & Automation (US), Rapiscan Systems (US), ADANI (US), OD Security (Netherlands), Tek 84 Inc (US), Westminster International Ltd (UK), Nuctech Co Ltd. (China), Millivision Technologies (US), Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc. (US), Braun & Company Ltd (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), C.E.I.A. SpA (US) Evolv Technology, Inc. (US), Metrasens (UK), QinetiQ (UK), Millivision Technologies (US), Canon U.S.A. Inc. (US), and Liberty Defense (Canada), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as contracts, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships to expand their presence in the market.

Segments covered under the Full Body Scanner Market report are as below:

By Type

Millimeter Wave Scanner

X-Ray Scanner

By Application

Transport

Critical Infrastructure

Industrial

