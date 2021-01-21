Enterprise Asset Management Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Enterprise Asset Management market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.50% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) involves the maintenance of an organization’s physical assets throughout the lifecycle of each asset. EAM is used to plan, optimize, execute and track the required maintenance activities, along with relevant priorities, skills, materials, tools and information.
The following players are covered in this report:
- ABB Ltd
- CGI Group
- Dude Solutions
- eMaint
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- IFS
- Infor
- Oracle
- Ramco Systems
- Vesta Partners
Enterprise Asset Management Market segmentation by Type
- Linear Assets
- Non-Linear Assets
- Field Service Management (FSM)
- Assets Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)
Enterprise Asset Management Market segmentation by Application
- Government
- Oil and Gas
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Others (Retail, and metal and mining)
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Enterprise Asset Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Enterprise Asset Management Market Report
- What was the Enterprise Asset Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Enterprise Asset Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise Asset Management Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
