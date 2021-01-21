India Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The India consumer appliances market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the country is attributed to the increasing disposable income of the people and increasing product offerings from global and domestic companies. Growth in electricity and internet infrastructure development is also fostering the market growth. Moreover, increasing urbanization and exposure to the western lifestyle is also driving the middle-class to possess more and more luxury appliances for domestic as well as personal use.

Global brands as well as domestic brands are actively working in the country’s consumer electronics market. White goods which include large home appliances such as refrigerators, AC, washing machines holds a major market share in the country and some companies are ruling the market. As per India Brand Equity Foundation, in washing machines and refrigerators, the top five companies maintained more than 75% of the country’s market.

Moreover, in AC and fans, the market share of the top five players is in the range of 55% and 60%. However, the kitchen appliances market is highly fragmented as the top five players have a market share of in the range of 30% to 35% only. These companies are adopting various growth strategies including mergers, & acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations with the government, and new marketing campaigns to stay competitive in the market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Product Type

By Usage

By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Voltas Ltd., BBK Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

India Consumer Appliances Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Air Solution

Entertainment

Laundry & Cleanliness

Connectivity

Water Solution

Kitchen Appliances

Grooming Accessories

Wearables

Other Consumer Appliances

By Usage

Personal Care/Individual

Domestic Use

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

BBK Electronics Corp.

Carrier Corp.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Haier Group Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Imagine Marketing Private Limited (boAt)

KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Symphony Ltd.

Voltas Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

