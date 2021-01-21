India Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The India consumer appliances market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the country is attributed to the increasing disposable income of the people and increasing product offerings from global and domestic companies. Growth in electricity and internet infrastructure development is also fostering the market growth. Moreover, increasing urbanization and exposure to the western lifestyle is also driving the middle-class to possess more and more luxury appliances for domestic as well as personal use.
A full report of India Consumer Appliances Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/india-consumer-appliances-market
Global brands as well as domestic brands are actively working in the country’s consumer electronics market. White goods which include large home appliances such as refrigerators, AC, washing machines holds a major market share in the country and some companies are ruling the market. As per India Brand Equity Foundation, in washing machines and refrigerators, the top five companies maintained more than 75% of the country’s market.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/india-consumer-appliances-market
Moreover, in AC and fans, the market share of the top five players is in the range of 55% and 60%. However, the kitchen appliances market is highly fragmented as the top five players have a market share of in the range of 30% to 35% only. These companies are adopting various growth strategies including mergers, & acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations with the government, and new marketing campaigns to stay competitive in the market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
- By Product Type
- By Usage
- By Distribution Channel
- Competitive Landscape- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Voltas Ltd., BBK Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/india-consumer-appliances-market
India Consumer Appliances Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Air Solution
- Entertainment
- Laundry & Cleanliness
- Connectivity
- Water Solution
- Kitchen Appliances
- Grooming Accessories
- Wearables
- Other Consumer Appliances
By Usage
- Personal Care/Individual
- Domestic Use
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Company Profiles
- Apple Inc.
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- BBK Electronics Corp.
- Carrier Corp.
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Dell Inc.
- Eureka Forbes Ltd.
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Haier Group Corp.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Imagine Marketing Private Limited (boAt)
- KENT RO Systems Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Symphony Ltd.
- Voltas Ltd.
- Whirlpool Corp.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404