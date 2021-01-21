Indian Toothpaste Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian toothpaste market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The toothpaste market in India has significant expansion opportunities owing to the rising disposable income, rising urbanization, the high influence of western products and lifestyles, among others. Additionally, the popularity of ayurvedic products is enormously high across the country as people are opting more and more for these products. Moreover, considering the good growth opportunities in the ayurvedic segment, toothpaste manufacturers are also increasing their offerings for the specific segment to tap into the potential market. For instance, in July 2019, Dabur India Ltd. expanded its toothpaste portfolio with the launch of Babool Ayurvedic Paste containing various ayurvedic ingredients such as babool, clove, Triphala, pudina, and patchouli, among others.

Moreover, the strong ad-campaigns by the toothpaste companies to raise awareness regarding their product offerings are driving the penetration of toothpaste in the country. For instance, in August 2019, Colgate-Palmolive Co. launched the new Colgate Total with an ad-video on YouTube and other social media channels persuading consumers to upgrade to whole mouth health. Through this ad-campaign on social-media, the company has communicated the product’s multiple benefits to the consumer.

