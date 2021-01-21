North America Automotive Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American automotive adhesives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key aspect that drives the growth of the North American automotive adhesives market includes the high demand for commercial vehicles owing to the rising e-commerce and logistics industry in the region. Besides, the presence of large automakers such as General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles among many others is further supporting the market in the region.

The presence of the well-established chemical sector along with the wide availability of the raw materials present in the region for the manufacturing of adhesives also enhances the growth of the market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has disrupted all over industries ranging from automobiles to logistics industries which had negatively impacted the growth of the North American automotive adhesives market in 2020. Nevertheless, the market is projected to witness growth over the forecast period as these key players are continuously trying to enhance their businesses as well as expanding their business in other regions by increasing vehicle exports. Hence, the aforementioned factors are likely to brace up the growth of the North American automotive adhesives market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel

Region Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC

North America Automotive Adhesives Market – Segmentation

By Resin Type

Polyurethanes

Polyamide

Acrylics

Silicone

Epoxy

SMP

MMA

Others

By Adhesive Type

Tapes & Films

Liquid Gasket

Structural

Thread-Locks & Retainers

Others

By Application

Assembly

Body in White (BIW)

Glazing

Paint

Upholstery

Others

By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM & Auto-Ancillaries

Aftermarket/Retail

North America Automotive Adhesives Market – Countries Covered

US

Canada

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

BASF SE

Cattie Adhesives Inc.

Dow Inc.

Franklin International

B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Solvay SA

Tremco Illbruck (RPM International Inc.)

