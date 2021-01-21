North America Automotive Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American automotive adhesives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key aspect that drives the growth of the North American automotive adhesives market includes the high demand for commercial vehicles owing to the rising e-commerce and logistics industry in the region. Besides, the presence of large automakers such as General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles among many others is further supporting the market in the region.
A full report of North America Automotive Adhesives Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-automotive-adhesives-market
The presence of the well-established chemical sector along with the wide availability of the raw materials present in the region for the manufacturing of adhesives also enhances the growth of the market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has disrupted all over industries ranging from automobiles to logistics industries which had negatively impacted the growth of the North American automotive adhesives market in 2020. Nevertheless, the market is projected to witness growth over the forecast period as these key players are continuously trying to enhance their businesses as well as expanding their business in other regions by increasing vehicle exports. Hence, the aforementioned factors are likely to brace up the growth of the North American automotive adhesives market.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-automotive-adhesives-market
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel
- Region Covered- North America
- Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-automotive-adhesives-market
North America Automotive Adhesives Market – Segmentation
By Resin Type
- Polyurethanes
- Polyamide
- Acrylics
- Silicone
- Epoxy
- SMP
- MMA
- Others
By Adhesive Type
- Tapes & Films
- Liquid Gasket
- Structural
- Thread-Locks & Retainers
- Others
By Application
- Assembly
- Body in White (BIW)
- Glazing
- Paint
- Upholstery
- Others
By Application
- Passenger Vehicle
- Two-Wheeler
- Commercial Vehicle
By Sales Channel
- OEM & Auto-Ancillaries
- Aftermarket/Retail
North America Automotive Adhesives Market – Countries Covered
- US
- Canada
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- BASF SE
- Cattie Adhesives Inc.
- Dow Inc.
- Franklin International
- B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co., KGaA
- Huntsman International LLC
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Solvay SA
- Tremco Illbruck (RPM International Inc.)
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404