US Automotive Adhesives Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The US automotive adhesives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factor that drives the growth of the US automotive adhesives market is the increased demand for automotive adhesives from key manufacturers present in the country such as Ford, General Motors Co., and Tesla Inc. These companies are heavily investing in their production sites in order to manufacture light-weight, fuel-efficient, comfortable, and convenient vehicles.
There has been an increased use of composites, light-weight and modern materials including automotive adhesives for the manufacturing and assembly of the vehicle’s body. Hence, increased utilization of automotive adhesives in automotive applications is likely to upsurge the growth of the US automotive adhesives market in the country over the forecast period.
However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has slowed down the process. The company operating in the market has faced significant hurdles in the production as well as the supply of automotive adhesives to the automakers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the footprints of the players along with their contributions such as novel product innovations and launches are likely to create a wide scope for the growth of the market in the near future.
The advent of novel silicon-based electrically conductive adhesives for automotive applications such as sensors supports market growth. Besides, the introduction of fast cure adhesives by the manufactures to speed up the work also contributes to the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel
- Country Covered- The US
- Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
US Automotive adhesives Market – Segmentation
By Resin Type
- Polyurethanes
- Polyamide
- Acrylics
- Silicone
- Epoxy
- SMP
- MMA
- Others
By Adhesive Type
- Tapes & Films
- Liquid Gasket
- Structural
- Thread-Locks & Retainers
- Others
By Application
- Assembly
- Body in White (BIW)
- Glazing
- Paint
- Upholstery
- Others
By Application
- Passenger Vehicle
- Two-Wheeler
- Commercial Vehicle
By Sales Channel
- OEM & Auto-Ancillaries
- Aftermarket/Retail
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- BASF SE
- Cattie Adhesives Inc.
- Dow Inc.
- Franklin International
- B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co., KGaA
- Huntsman International LLC
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Solvay SA
- Tremco Illbruck (RPM International Inc.)
