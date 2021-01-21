US Automotive Adhesives Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The US automotive adhesives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factor that drives the growth of the US automotive adhesives market is the increased demand for automotive adhesives from key manufacturers present in the country such as Ford, General Motors Co., and Tesla Inc. These companies are heavily investing in their production sites in order to manufacture light-weight, fuel-efficient, comfortable, and convenient vehicles.

There has been an increased use of composites, light-weight and modern materials including automotive adhesives for the manufacturing and assembly of the vehicle’s body. Hence, increased utilization of automotive adhesives in automotive applications is likely to upsurge the growth of the US automotive adhesives market in the country over the forecast period.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has slowed down the process. The company operating in the market has faced significant hurdles in the production as well as the supply of automotive adhesives to the automakers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the footprints of the players along with their contributions such as novel product innovations and launches are likely to create a wide scope for the growth of the market in the near future.

The advent of novel silicon-based electrically conductive adhesives for automotive applications such as sensors supports market growth. Besides, the introduction of fast cure adhesives by the manufactures to speed up the work also contributes to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel

Country Covered- The US

Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US Automotive adhesives Market – Segmentation

By Resin Type

Polyurethanes

Polyamide

Acrylics

Silicone

Epoxy

SMP

MMA

Others

By Adhesive Type

Tapes & Films

Liquid Gasket

Structural

Thread-Locks & Retainers

Others

By Application

Assembly

Body in White (BIW)

Glazing

Paint

Upholstery

Others

By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM & Auto-Ancillaries

Aftermarket/Retail

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

BASF SE

Cattie Adhesives Inc.

Dow Inc.

Franklin International

B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Solvay SA

Tremco Illbruck (RPM International Inc.)

