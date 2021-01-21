Asia-Pacific Home Medical Equipment Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific home medical equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The high unmet medical requirements, increasing base of aging populations and rapidly improving healthcare technology in countries such as India and China are expected to be the major factors fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific home equipment industry.

Additionally, developed countries in Asia-Pacific are experiencing a significantly high aging rate leading to significant hikes in chronic ailments such as cardiac disorders, diabetes, and respiratory diseases that require long-term care. Moreover, in emerging economies, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, and cancer are the top fatal diseases in the South-East Asia Region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these diseases claim an estimated 8.5 million lives each year. The high prevalence and increasing disposable income of these countries will influence the adoption of home medical equipment in the region.

Moreover, home healthcare and the use of home medical equipment provides the option of cost-effective hospital care where institutional healthcare can cost comparatively high. Furthermore, the favorable regulatory framework of the region is also driving the market. For instance, Japan’s National Health Insurance consists of 16 types of services (under home healthcare) approved for reimbursement. In general, insurance for home healthcare devices and services covers 90% of the cost.

