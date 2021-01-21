Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The Asia-Pacific automotive adhesives market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2020-2026). China, India Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are some of the major economies contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive adhesives market includes the increased demand for commercial vehicles owing to the rising e-commerce and logistics industry in the region. There has been an increased usage of light-weight materials in the manufacturing and assembly of all the vehicle in Asia-Pacific.

Besides, owing to the large-scale production of the vehicles in the region especially in China for the international market is also likely to upsurge the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive adhesives market over the forecast period. Further, the advent of electric vehicles and the support of the government for the promotion and adoption of electric vehicles are also supporting the growth of the market. A variety of subsidies and loans are offered by the country governments which encourages the adoption of electric vehicles among the peoples. Additionally, the benefits offered by automotive adhesives such as the environmental-friendliness of products have created lucrative opportunities for market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel

Region Covered- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC

Asia-Pacific Automotive adhesives Market – Segmentation

By Resin Type

Polyurethanes

Polyamide

Acrylics

Silicone

Epoxy

SMP

MMA

Others

By Adhesive Type

Tapes & Films

Liquid Gasket

Structural

Thread-Locks & Retainers

Others

By Application

Assembly

Body in White (BIW)

Glazing

Paint

Upholstery

Others

By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM & Auto-Ancillaries

Aftermarket/Retail

Asia-Pacific Automotive adhesives Market – Countries Covered

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

