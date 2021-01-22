Fleet Management Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global fleet management market size is expected to grow from $19.9 billion in 2020 to $34 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the cost advantages of deploying software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-based fleet management solutions. Key factors driving the growth of the fleet management market include increasing government regulations and the need to optimize fleet operating costs. Other factors supporting the market growth include reduced hardware and software costs and increased demand for operational efficiency among vehicle owners.

A full report of Fleet Management Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/fleet-management-market/23882/

Key Market Players

The key and emerging market players in the fleet management market include ARI Fleet Management (US), Azuga (US), Chevin Fleet Solutions (Australia), Inseego (US), Donlen Corporation (US), Geotab (Canada), GPS Insight (US), Masternaut (UK), MiX Telematics (South Africa) , Nextraq (US), Omnitracs (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Trimble (US), Verizon Connect (US), Wheels, Inc (US), Samsara (US), Bestmile (US), Tourmaline Labs (US), KeepTruckin (US), Avrios (Switzerland), ThingTech (US), Automile Inc.(US), Fleetonomy (Israel), Fleetroot (UAE), Autofleet (Israel), ClearPathGPS (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global market.

Segments covered under the Fleet Management Market report are as below:

By Component

Commercial Fleets

Passenger Cars

By Solutions

Operations Management

Performance Management

Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics

Fleet Analytics and Reporting

Others (crash management and toll management)

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Fleet Type

Commercial Fleets

Passenger Cars

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Fleet Management Market Report

What was the Fleet Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Fleet Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Fleet Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404