Europe Home Medical Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The European home medical equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). With the continuously evolving health care system of the region with more and more people getting aware of home care and its advantages, the European medical equipment industry is poised to experience lucrative growth.

Additionally, owing to the low birth rates and higher life expectancy, in 2019, more than one-fifth (20.3%) of the EU-27 population was registered to be aged 65 and over by Eurostat. The high number of aged populations in the region are experiencing multiple chronic conditions, such as diabetes or dementia, and functional impairments, such as difficulty with basic mobility. This is expected to drive the adoption of home medical equipment in the region.

Moreover, the high adoption of home medical equipment in the region can also be attributed to the cost-effectiveness in comparison to the care in institutions. Furthermore, most countries across the region have a strong presence of different types of companies or agencies involved in the provision of home care, each usually providing services such as domestic aid, home equipment use, and training, or home nursing. It is another major factor that will provide significant momentum to the European home medical equipment market.

Market Coverage

The market number available: 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Europe Home Medical Equipment Market Report Segment

By Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Device

Therapeutic Devices

Mobility Care Devices

Medical Furniture

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Europe Home Medical Equipment Market Report Segment by Region

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

L Air Liquide Ord ADR

Medtronic PLC

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Sunrise Medical, Inc.

