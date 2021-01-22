India Home Medical Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Indian home medical equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The home medical equipment market in India is gaining momentum and is poised for growth mainly owing to the presence of a large base geriatric population.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/india-home-medical-equipment-market

According to the State of World Population 2019 report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), 6% of India’s population was of the age 65 and above. The percentage is much lower as compared to other countries globally however due to the 1.36 billion total population, the geriatric population of the country stands around 80 million. Senior citizens are the most potential user of home medical equipment, hence will significantly aid the growth of the market.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/india-home-medical-equipment-market

Additionally, the adoption of home medical equipment for the patients that are not up for frequent travel to the hospitals is also significantly high. This will also provide various growth opportunities for the Indian home medical equipment industry.

Moreover, the increase in chronic diseases, as well as the requirements for improved quality healthcare (primary and post-operative), is aiding the growth of the market. Besides, the integration of web-based management tools or software that improves the overall efficiency of home care by providing real-time feedback from the concerned authority is also driving the adoption of such equipment in the country.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic PLC

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

India Home Medical Equipment Market Report Segment

By Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Device

Therapeutic Devices

Mobility Care Devices

Medical Furniture

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

Cardinal Health Inc

Cipla Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Invacare Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Microgene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Rossmax International Ltd.

Stryker Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/india-home-medical-equipment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404