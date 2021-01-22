North America Home Medical Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The North American home medical equipment market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increase in the popularity of in-home care across the region in order to gain a cost advantage and reduce hospital expenditure is the major growth driver for the home medical equipment market. The increasing preference of patients to opt for home care owing to the convenience and privacy is also driving the growth of the home medical equipment market. Certain factors such as innovation in the products, easy availability of equipment, and aging demographics are also providing an edge to the growing home medical equipment market in North America.

Furthermore, the burden of chronic diseases has increased significantly across the region in recent decades. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Presentation (CDC), six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease & stroke, cancer, or diabetes. Moreover, the surge in hospital healthcare costs is also making people adopt home care, thereby influencing the growth of the home medical equipment market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

o US

o Canada

Competitive Landscape- B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Invacare Corp.

North America Home Medical Equipment Market Report Segment

By Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Device

Therapeutic Devices

Mobility Care Devices

Medical Furniture

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

North America Home Medical Equipment Market Report Segment by Geography

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Arkray Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

General Electric Co.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical Depot, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Sunrise Medical, Inc.

