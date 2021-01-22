Enterprise Firewall Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The enterprise firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% over the forecast period 2019-2025, and the firewall is a network security system that controls incoming and outgoing network traffic according to a defined set of rules. The firewall acts as a middle layer between trusted and untrusted networks and filters network traffic according to predefined firewall policies. Enterprise firewalls are used for groups of devices within the enterprise. All devices in this group can only access certain networks according to organization policy.

The following players are covered in this report:

Check Point

Cisco

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Dell SonicWALL

HP

WatchGuard

Barracuda Networks

Hillstone Networks

Enterprise Firewall Market segmentation by Type

Web Application Firewall

Next Generation Firewalls

Virtualized Firewalls

Enterprise Firewall Market segmentation by Application

Government

Education

Media

Communications

Other

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Enterprise Firewall Market Report

What was the Enterprise Firewall Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Enterprise Firewall Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise Firewall Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

