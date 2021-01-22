Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The value of the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market was USD 21.65 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 83.72 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2019to 2025.

The global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market report provides a holistic assessment of the market during the forecast period. The report consists of an analysis of the various segments and trends and factors playing an important role in the market. These factors; Market dynamics include drivers, limitations, opportunities and challenges that account for the impact of these factors on the market. Drivers and constraints are intrinsic factors, while opportunities and challenges are external factors in the market. The global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market study provides an outlook for the market development in terms of revenue during the prognosis period.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan), Western Digital Corporation (US), QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan) Buffalo Americas (US), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US), Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US), Seagate Technology PLC. (US), Dell EMC (US), and NetApp, Inc. (US) among others.

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Segments covered under the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market report are as below:

By Type

Small-medium business-level NAS

• Consumer Level NAS

• Enterprise NAS storage

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

• Remote

• Hybrid

By Architecture

Scale-up

• Scale-out

By Vertical

Education & Research

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Government

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Telecommunication and IT

• Healthcare

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Report

What was the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

