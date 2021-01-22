US Home Medical Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The US home medical equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The high incidences of chronic diseases and the high number of geriatric populations is the major factor influencing the US home medical equipment industry. Blood pressure and diabetes are among the most common disease in the country and the equipment used in such conditions as BP and diabetes monitors have experienced a significant increase in sales in the last decade.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half of adults in the US (108 million, or 45%) have hypertension defined as a systolic blood pressure ? 130 mm Hg or a diastolic blood pressure ? 80 mm Hg. Similarly, according to the US Nation Diabetes Statistics Report 2020 by CDC, newly diagnosed cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes have significantly increased among the youth of the country.

Moreover, the development of technologies and changing lifestyles is also driving the adoption of home medical equipment instead of long hospital stays. Furthermore, the strong presence of players in the country such as Abbott Laboratories, GF Health Products, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corp., Rotech Healthcare Inc., and Cardinal Health Inc. among others are also significantly impacting the US medical equipment market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Becton, Dickinson and Co., General Electric Co., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corp., Abbott Laboratories

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US Home Medical Equipment Market Report Segment

By Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Device

Therapeutic Devices

Mobility Care Devices

Medical Furniture

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Arkray Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

General Electric Co.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical Depot, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Sunrise Medical, Inc.

