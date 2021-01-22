Asia-Pacific Hiking Gear and Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Asia-Pacific hiking gear and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the increase in outdoor activities in the region. The importance of outdoor sporting events has been increasing gradually over the years due to fitness trends, health consciousness, and recreational activities.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-hiking-gear-and-equipment-market

Further, according to PBS, the Himalayas are one of the most preferred destinations in Asia-Pacific among hiking enthusiasts. It is located between 1,650 and 16,400 ft, this mountain range is visited by a large number of tourists from across the globe. With the increasing, disposable income of the people in the region, domestic tourism on the Himalayan mountain range is also on the rise. It has resulted in a significant rise in demand for hiking equipment.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-hiking-gear-and-equipment-market

This shift in opting for a fit and healthy lifestyle in addition, the rising rate of urbanization has also positively impacted the hiking gear and equipment market. Moreover, a shift in demographics and increased importance of healthy living is driving recreational outdoor activities, thus causing the boost in demand for hiking gear and equipment.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product

o By End-User

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

o Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- VF Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Nike Inc., Adidas AG

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Hiking Gear And Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product

Sleep Solution

Shelter Solution

Clothing

Footwear

Bags & Backpack

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Stores

Asia-Pacific Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report Segment by Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

Asics Corp.

Big Agnes, Inc.

Black DiamondEquipment Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Decathlon SA

Deuter Sport GmbH

Nike Inc.

Oliveplanet Pvt. Ltd.

Osprey Packs, Inc.

VF Corp.

Trek Kit (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-hiking-gear-and-equipment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404