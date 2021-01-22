Metabolomics Biomarker Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The global metabolomics biomarker market size was accounted at $188 million in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The global metabolomics biomarker is growing at a significant rate owing to various factors such as ongoing research on metabolomics biomarker, innovative development in informatics and analytical technologies, and extensive applications such as in the detection of colorectal cancer. The increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer across the globe is one of the major factors for the wide adoption of metabolomics biomarkers for early detection of disease. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, the number of new colon cancer cases is estimated to be around 101,420 and the number of new rectal cancer is estimated to be nearly 44,180 in the US. The metabolomics is increasingly being adopted in the development of precision medicines for various chronic diseases such as cancer and CVD. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global metabolomics biomarker market.

Global metabolomics biomarker market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and regions. On the basis of technology, the market has been segregated into chromatography, mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), and others. The chromatography segment is further sub-segmented into gas chromatography (GC), high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC). Mass-spectrometry combined with chromatography technology is dominating the market share with around 65% contribution to the overall market in 2017. Mass spectrometry along with chromatography analyzes a wide range of metabolites of varying molecular weight; thereby, finds greater adoption across various end-user. Moreover, the combination has a high peak capacity to cover a wide range of concentrations and detect both hydrophobic and hydrophilic compounds, which supports their adoption in metabolomics in the various end-use application.

The key players operating in the global metabolomics biomarker market include BG Medicine, Inc., Biomark Diagnostics Inc., Evotec A.G., Merck KGaA, Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others. The companies are developing innovative metabolomics biomarker in the market, in order to develop effective diagnostic and treatment for infectious and metabolic diseases. Furthermore, the market players are adopting various strategies, in order to sustain in the highly competitive market, which includes merger & acquisition, geographical expansion, joint ventures, and product development, among others.

Global Metabolomics Biomarker Market – Segmentation

By Application

Toxicological Studies

Drug Testing

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Other

By Technologies

Gas Chromatography (GC)

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Mass Spectrometry

Surface-Based Mass Analysis

Bioinformatics

Other

By End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Research Centres

Global Metabolomics Biomarker Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

COMPANY PROFILES

AB SCIEX

BG MEDICINE INC.

BIOCRATES LIFE SCIENCES AG

BIOMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC.

CHENOMX INC.

CREATIVE PROTEOMICS.

EVOTEC A.G.

HUMAN METABOLOME TECHNOLOGIES AMERICA, INC.

MERCK KGAA,

METABOLOMIC DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

METABOLON, INC.

METANOMICS HEALTH GMBH

NIGHTINGALE HEALTH

OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.

OWL METABOLOMICS

PROSCIENTO, INC.

SIDMAP LLC

STEMINA BIOMARKER DISCOVERY, INC.

SYSTEM BIOSCIENCES, LLC.

THERMOFISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

