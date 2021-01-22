Intelligent Video Analytics Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The Intelligent Video Analytics Market size was valued at $41021 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $24,341.5 million in 2027, with a CAGR of 25% from 2019 to 2025. Video analysis is computer processing and automatic analysis of the generated video content. Collected or monitored during video surveillance. Large amounts of video data are generated through industrial video surveillance, city surveillance, social media and sites. Automates the video surveillance process by providing advanced benefits to users with cost savings and efficient service delivery.

COVID-19 impact

As the 2020 coronavirus’s impact on businesses in a variety of sectors is hindered, many video analytics vendors are adopting a variety of business and marketing strategies, including innovating their product portfolios and coming up with more advanced and suitable solutions based on customer needs. For example, in August 2020, AllGoVision launched AllSafe Video Analytics to increase the safety of people in office buildings, public spaces, industrial and all other public and private facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in July 2020, one of the Intelligent Video Analytics Market leaders, Cisco Meraki announced its acquisition of Modcam to expand its capabilities in video analytics. Additionally, partnerships between video analytics vendors can help small businesses in this market protect themselves with advanced solutions that can be difficult to understand.

Top Video Analytics Companies

AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intellivision

PureTech Systems, Inc.

Verint Systems, Inc.

Quognify

Market Segments

By Component Type

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

