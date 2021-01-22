Nano Battery Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Nano battery is a rechargeable battery that offers ultra-recharging features. These batteries are coated with the surface of an electrode with nano particles. It increases the surface area of the electrode thereby allowing more current to flow between the electrode and the chemicals inside the battery. The shelf life of a battery can be increased by using nano materials to separate liquids in the battery from the solid electrodes when there is no draw on the battery.

These batteries have high energy density and due to its efficiency it is used in various applications such as in electric vehicles, industrial power backups, and laptops. Nano batteries are additionally being used in power-tools owing to the power density, that is power a battery is able to supply per weight.

The market is expected to show a significant growth due to technological innovations, and increased R&D in nano technology. In addition, increasing market of electric vehicle further augment the growth of the market in the future. Another majors factor driving the growth of the market include eco-friendlier alternative and increased applications of carbon nanotubes. However, presence of alternatives in the market and high manufacturing cost of nano batteries hinders the growth of the market.

The Global Nano battery Market on the basis of the geographical regions is analysed as North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world. North America is further sub-segmented into the US and Canada, Europe in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and rest of the Europe. While APAC is further analysed on the basis India, China, and Japan. APAC is estimated to be dominating market owing to the supportive government policies for promoting electric vehicles in India and China.

Nano Battery MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TECHNOLOGY

NANO PHOSPHATE TECHNOLOGY

NANOPORE BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

LITHIUM-ION TECHNOLOGY

BY APPLICATION

POWERTOOLS AND INDUSTRIAL

MILITARY

TRANSPORT

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

RENEWABLE AND GRID ENERGY

OTHERS

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY MARKET STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

REST OF NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

UNITED KINGDOM

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

SPAIN

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA PACIFIC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

3D NANO BATTERIES LLC

A123 SYSTEMS

ALTAIRNANO

ECOLOCAP SOLUTIONS

FRONT EDGE TECHNOLOGY.

US PHOTONICS INC.

MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NEXT ALTERNATIVE INC.

NEXEON

NANO-ONE MATERIALS

NANOAMOR

NAOEXA

TOSHIBA

IN STEP NANO POWER

ENER G2

GENESIS NANOTECH

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

ZPOWER

