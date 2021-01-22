Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market is expected to record a 15.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence is a system that provides organizations with relevant manufacturing data. Use multiple sources to derive data and present it at the organizational level. As a result, organizations use data to move and implement things at the enterprise level. The goal of the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market is to provide real data from multiple platforms. This helps users draw conclusions or context based on data. Big data analytics is being used in enterprise manufacturing software.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Aegis Limited

Oracle

Parsec Automation

SAP

Rockwell Automation

Invensys (Schneider Electric)

Apriso

Iconics

Northwest Analytics

Epicor Software Corporation

GE

QiSOFT

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market segmentation by Type

Discrete Type

Process Manufacturing Type

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market segmentation by Application

Chemical

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

