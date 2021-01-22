Enterprise Metadata Management Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Enterprise Metadata Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.36% from 2019 to 2025. Metadata is a structured set of information that describes, describes, and finds different sets of information. Metadata is also known as information about information and data about data. Enterprise metadata management is a data management method for managing information in an organization. Enterprise Metadata Management is a software solution that provides the knowledge needed to manage and maintain the technical description of data assets. Enterprise metadata management improves your organization’s ability to handle risk, improve IT productivity, and meet necessary regulatory requirements.

The following players are covered in this report:

Adaptive (US)

ASG Technologies (US)

Cambridge Semantics (US)

CentricMinds (VIC)

Collibra (US)

Data Advantage Group (US)

IBM (US)

Informatica (US)

Oracle (US)

TopQuadrant (North Carolina)

Alation (US)

AWS (US)

Datum LLC (US)

Infogix (US)

Enterprise Metadata Management Market segmentation by Type

Tools

Services

Enterprise Metadata Management Market segmentation by Application

Governance and Compliance Management

Risk Management

Incident Management

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Enterprise Metadata Management Market Report

What was the Enterprise Metadata Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Enterprise Metadata Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise Metadata Management Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

