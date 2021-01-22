Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global enterprise mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2019 to 2025. Enterprise Mobility is a way of working that allows employees to work from anywhere, using a variety of devices and applications. Enterprise mobility is a growing trend to improve business operations by providing employees with remote work options. In addition, enterprise mobility offers a number of benefits, including increased employee productivity and reduced organizational operating costs. Enterprise Mobility also helps organizations control access to their organization’s specific data and block data from various ransomware.

The following players are covered in this report:

Tata Consultancy Services

Accenture

Delloitte

Infosys

AT&T

Telefonica

Cisco

SAP SE

Wipro

Motorola Solutions

Atos

Intermec

Enterprise Mobility Market segmentation by Type

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Mobile Security Options

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Telecom Expense Management (TEM)

Enterprise Mobility Market segmentation by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

