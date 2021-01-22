Enterprise Mobility Management Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Enterprise Mobile Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.84% over the forecast period 2019-2025. EMM or enterprise mobile management is a wireless network, mobile device and other mobile computing services. As the number of smartphone and tablet users increases, EMM becomes more and more relevant, especially with more people looking for support for the use of these devices at work. Advantages of the EMM strategy include improved data accuracy and device sharing, increased employee productivity and consequently improved process efficiency, reduced costs, secured quality services, and improved customer satisfaction.

The following players are covered in this report:

Symantec

Microsoft

IBM

Mobile Iron

Citrix Systems

Amtel

SAP

VMware (AirWatch)

Good

Enterprise Mobility Management Market segmentation by Type

Mobile Content Management (MCM) Solution

Mobile Application Management (MAM) Solution

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution

Others

Enterprise Mobility Management Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Automotive

Logistics

Hospitality & Travel

Government and Defense

Telecom and IT

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report

What was the Enterprise Mobility Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Enterprise Mobility Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise Mobility Management Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

