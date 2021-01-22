Ring Main Unit Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The smart speaker market size is expected to grow by 17% per annum, from $7.1 billion in 2020 to $15.6 billion in 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing demand for smart speaker displays, the increase in smart homes, the increase in disposable income and the rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices. Increasing focus of enterprises on increasing customer experience and consumer preferences for products that are technologically advanced compared to existing products is expected to provide opportunities for players in the smart speaker ecosystem.

Google Assistant occupies the largest share of the smart speaker market during the forecast period

Google Assistant is supported by data generated by web search engines. It provides context-sensitive information and generally provides longer and informative answers. In addition, the Google Assistant works with Google’s online services and quotes the source website while providing information.

Software segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Various IVA platforms such as Alexa from Amazon, Google Assistant from Google, and Siri from Apple support smart speakers. Other IVAs such as XiaoAI, DuerOS, Bixby and AliGenie are also starting to gain traction as the demand for voice-enabled platforms for smart devices increases.

Smart Speaker: Competitive Landscape

The key players of the smart speaker market are Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Apple Inc., Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Sonos Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International S.A. and Samsung Electronics.

Smart Speaker Market: Segmentation

Market, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Alexa

Google Assistant

Siri

Cortana

Others

Market, By Application

Personal

Professional

Commercial

