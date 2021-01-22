Low-Carbon Propulsion Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

Growing demand for energy-efficient transportation and pollution-free vehicles is one of the key drivers driving the growth of the low-carbon propulsion market. In addition, government support for pollution-free technology is expected to boost market growth.

Company Profiles

Alstom

Bombardier

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Hyundai Motor Company

MAN SE

Nissan Motor Company, Ltd

Siemens Energy

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

YUTONG

Low-Carbon Propulsion Market Segments

The global low-carbon propulsion market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, mode, vehicle type, electric vehicle. On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), ethanol, hydrogen, electric. On the basis of mode, the market is segmented as rail, road. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as heavy-duty, light-duty. On the basis of electric vehicle, the market is segmented as electric passenger car, electric bus, electric two-wheeler, electric off-highway

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Low-Carbon Propulsion Market Report

What was the Low-Carbon Propulsion Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Low-Carbon Propulsion Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Low-Carbon Propulsion Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

