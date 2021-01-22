Target Drones Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The target drone market is estimated at $4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an annual average of 7% from 2020 to 2025, reaching $6.3 billion by 2025. Increasing R&D investment and better financing of military training programs are key factors driving growth. Target of the drone market.

Key Market Players

The key players in the target drones market are The Boeing Company (US), QinetiQ Group plc (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (US), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), BSK Defense S.A. (Greece), Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Saab AB (Sweden), AeroTargets International, LLC (US), L3 ASV (UK), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Almaz-Antey (Russia), Thales (France), Embention (Spain), Griffon Aerospace (US), and Denel Dynamics (South Africa), among others.

Key Market Segments

By Engine Type

IC Engine

Turbojet

Others

By Fit

Line fit

Retrofit

By Target Type

Aerial Target

Ground Target

Sea Target

Others

By Function

Full-Scaled

Sub-Scaled

Free Flying

Towing

Sporting

By Payloads

Scoring System

Miss Distance Indicators (MDI) Systems

Identification Friend-Or-Foe (IFF)

Active & Passive Radar Augmentation

Others

By End-User

Defense

Homeland Security

Commercial

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Target Drones Market Report

What was the Target Drones Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Target Drones Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Target Drones Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

