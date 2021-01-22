Hybrid Vehicle Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

The Global Hybrid Vehicle Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7.83% during 2019-2025. The global hybrid vehicle market will see significant growth over the forecast period as it has to address consumer demands related to reduced fuel consumption and mandatory compliance with CO2 emission standards. The flight of hybrid vehicles and electric drivetrains is expected to become a common sight with the increasing level of awareness among consumers. While internal combustion engines are expected to dominate the automotive market, electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to make significant entry points.

By Electric Powertrain type

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

By Component type

Battery

Electric Motor

Transmission

By Propulsion

HEV

PHEV

NGV

By Degree of Hybridization

Full Hybrid

Micro-Hybrid

Mild Hybrid

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Hybrid Vehicle industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Hybrid Vehicle Market Report

What was the Hybrid Vehicle Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Hybrid Vehicle Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Hybrid Vehicle Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

