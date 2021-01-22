US Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The US hiking gear and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The awareness related to the importance of outdoor sporting events has been increasing gradually among the young population over the years. This shift in opting fit and healthy lifestyle has positively impacted the hiking gear and equipment market. The US government has also been focusing on hiking trails in the country to promote these activities. This has created immense demand for hiking related products due to rising tourism within the US.

Some of the key players in the hiking gear and equipment industry include VF Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Nike Inc., Adidas AG. These players are creating awareness among users through marketing campaigns, new product launches, and by promoting hiking activity on social media, which is fuelling the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, MEC inaugurated its new flagship store in Olympic village at East avenue.

By Product

Sleep Solution

Shelter Solution

Clothing

Footwear

Bags & Backpack

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Stores

