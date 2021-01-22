Asia-Pacific Online Music Streaming Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific online music streaming market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The primary factors assisting the market growth are rising smartphone & internet penetration and the increasing adoption of smart devices in the region. Asia-Pacific is one of the regions with the rising number of new music streaming platforms, giving the users the to choose the best platform as per their requirement. For Instance, in March 2020, the Chinese firm ByteDance Ltd. launched its music streaming platform Resso in India and Indonesia.

A full report of Asia-Pacific Online Music Streaming Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-online-music-streaming-market

Further, most platforms are providing free services with ads or an option to choose a premium subscription, which is allowing users to switch to online streaming easily. In addition, promotional offers such as a discount on premium subscription and free monthly trials are also boosting the market demand. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market, as most countries have declared lockdowns, which compelled people to use online streaming for entertainment. Moreover, the availability of regional content, as well as the increasing popularity of live streaming platforms, are also fuelling the market growth.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-online-music-streaming-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered

By Service

By Content-Type

By Platform

By End-User

By Revenue Model

Regions Covered- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google LLC., Spotify AB, Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-online-music-streaming-market

Asia-Pacific Online Music Streaming Market Report Segment

By Service

On-Demand streaming

Live Streaming

By Content-Type

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

By Platform

Browsers

Applications

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Advertisement

Company Profiles

com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Deezer SA

Gamma Ganaa Ltd.

Genie Music Co., Ltd

Google LLC

JOOX (Tencent Holdings Ltd.)

Melon (Kakao Co., Ltd.)

Saavn Media Pvt Ltd.

SoundCloud Ltd.

Spotify AB

Yandex NV

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404