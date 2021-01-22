Germany Automotive Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The German automotive adhesives market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key aspect that drives the growth of the German automotive adhesives market includes the presence of the key automakers in the country which adopts modern technologies and products to make their vehicles efficient and light-weighted.

The growth in the domestic as well as international markets for automobiles is expected to drive the growth of the German automotive adhesives market growth. The key players operating in Germany include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., Sika AG, 3M Co., H.B. Fuller Co., and Tesa SE among others.

Additionally, there has also been a significant growth in the electric vehicles observed in Germany which also contributes to the market growth over the forecast period. The automakers are using composite and lightweight materials to manufacture the chassis, which has efficient bonding capability and provide crashworthiness along with cost optimization to the manufacturer.

As per the goal of Germany’s government, by end of 2020, the country will manufacture around 1 million electric vehicles as a part of the Germany National Electro-Mobility Development Plan. Hence, with the increased production of automobiles based in the country, the German automotive adhesives market is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Sales

Country Covered- Germany

Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Germany Automotive Adhesives Market – Segmentation

By Resin Type

Polyurethanes

Polyamide

Acrylics

Silicone

Epoxy

SMP

MMA

Others

By Adhesive Type

Tapes & Films

Liquid Gasket

Structural

Thread-Locks & Retainers

Others

By Application

Assembly

Body in White (BIW)

Glazing

Paint

Upholstery

Others

By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM & Auto-Ancillaries

Aftermarket/Retail

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

Jowat SE

Sika AG

Solvay SA

Wacker Chemie AG

