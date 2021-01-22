European Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The European hiking gear and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of adventure activities. A further boost in adventure tourism in Europe and across the globe is also assisting the market growth. The demand for hiking products is more in the UK, France, and Germany due to the presence of some of the best-known sports equipment brands such as AMG Group, Decathlon among others. Further, digital marketing and promotion through video bloggers are increasing the demand for hiking products in the region as well.

According to UNWTO, the UK offers the largest adventure tourism market in Europe, followed by Germany and France. Further Austria has the highest preference for sports activities during their holidays in Europe. Around 8.9% of Austrian travelers see sports activities as the most important reason to go on holiday. Further, mental and physical wellbeing is on the rise in Europe, due to which more people opting for outdoor activities to refreshen their minds. It is also fuelling the market for hiking gear and equipment in the region.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Product

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- Europe

Competitive Landscape- VF Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Nike Inc., Adidas AG

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Hiking gear and equipment Market Report Segment

By Product

Sleep Solution

Shelter Solution

Clothing

Footwear

Bags & Backpack

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Stores

European Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report Segment by Region

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

AMG-Group Ltd.

Big Agnes, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Decathlon S.A.

Deuter Sport GmbH

Jack Wolfskin (Callway Golf Co.)

NEMO Equipment, Inc.

Nike Inc.

Osprey Packs, Inc.

Puma SE

TATONKA GmbH

VF Corp.

