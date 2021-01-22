European Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The European hiking gear and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of adventure activities. A further boost in adventure tourism in Europe and across the globe is also assisting the market growth. The demand for hiking products is more in the UK, France, and Germany due to the presence of some of the best-known sports equipment brands such as AMG Group, Decathlon among others. Further, digital marketing and promotion through video bloggers are increasing the demand for hiking products in the region as well.
According to UNWTO, the UK offers the largest adventure tourism market in Europe, followed by Germany and France. Further Austria has the highest preference for sports activities during their holidays in Europe. Around 8.9% of Austrian travelers see sports activities as the most important reason to go on holiday. Further, mental and physical wellbeing is on the rise in Europe, due to which more people opting for outdoor activities to refreshen their minds. It is also fuelling the market for hiking gear and equipment in the region.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
- By Product
- By End-User
- By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- Europe
- Competitive Landscape- VF Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Nike Inc., Adidas AG
European Hiking gear and equipment Market Report Segment
By Product
- Sleep Solution
- Shelter Solution
- Clothing
- Footwear
- Bags & Backpack
- Others
By End-User
- Men
- Women
- Kids
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Retail Stores
European Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report Segment by Region
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- AMG-Group Ltd.
- Big Agnes, Inc.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Decathlon S.A.
- Deuter Sport GmbH
- Jack Wolfskin (Callway Golf Co.)
- NEMO Equipment, Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- Osprey Packs, Inc.
- Puma SE
- TATONKA GmbH
- VF Corp.
