North American Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American hiking gear and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the increase in outdoor activities across the region. The importance of outdoor sporting events has been increasing gradually over the years due to fitness trends, health consciousness, and recreational activities. According to the outdoor foundation, there is an increase in outdoor activities in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most sought after outdoor activities include hiking, cycling, and running, hiking being the fourth most popular activity in the US. This has increased the demand for hiking products hence fuelling the market growth.

Effective marketing by the hiking gear and equipment manufacturer through social media especially hiking boots has increased the popularity of the hiking products in the region. In North America, social media is most popular in the young generation that is millennials and generation Z, which creates a large share of the consumer base for hikers in the market. Canada is one of the most popular destinations for trekking and hiking due to the presence of well-known hilly areas. According to Statistics Canada, almost three out of four Canadian households (72%) reported that someone in the household had participated in outdoor activities close to home. High participation will propel the demand for hiking products in the region.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Product

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- VF Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Nike Inc., Adidas AG

North American Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product

Sleep Solution

Shelter Solution

Clothing

Footwear

Bags & Backpack

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Stores

North American Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report Segment by Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

American Recreation Products, Inc.

AMG-Group Ltd.

Big Agnes, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Decathlon S.A.

Deuter Sport GmbH

Equinox Ltd.

Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Kelty (Exxel Outdoors, LLC)

NEMO Equipment, Inc.

Osprey Packs, Inc.

VF Corp.

