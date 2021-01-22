UK Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The UK hiking gear and equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the increase in outdoor activities across the country. The importance of outdoor sporting events has been increasing gradually over the years due to fitness trends, health consciousness, and recreational activities.

The UK is the fifth-largest economy globally with a population of 67 million (as per UN) and a GDP of $2.82 trillion (as per the World Bank) in 2019. Further, the per capita income of the country is around $42,000 in 2019 which makes the disposable income of the country one of the highest in Europe. This is also indirectly responsible for the high demand for outdoor products, hence assisting the market growth. According to UNWTO, the UK consists of the largest market for adventure tourism in Europe. This accounts for nearly 19.0% of adventure travel tourists globally. Moreover, around 40% of British tourists and 45% of British teenagers prefer active vacations.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Product

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- UK

Competitive Landscape- VF Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., AMG Group Corp., Amer Sports Corp., Adidas AG

UK Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product

Sleep Solution

Shelter Solution

Clothing

Footwear

Bags & Backpack

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Stores

Company Profiles

Amer Sports Corp.

AMG-Group Ltd.

Big Agnes, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Decathlon SA

Deuter Sport GmbH

Millican Ltd.

NEMO Equipment, Inc.

Osprey Packs, Inc.

TATONKA GmbH

VF Corp.

