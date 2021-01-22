Enterprise WLAN Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Enterprise WLAN market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.71% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Wireless LAN (WLAN) technology, also known as Wi-Fi, is evolving rapidly to adapt to the highly dynamic mobile communications market. . WLAN provides a network for enterprises to communicate through resources such as smartphones, computers, remote offices and data centers. WAN connection allows users to access private or public gateways according to customer requirements. This allows users to move around the region and stay connected to the network. WLANs can also provide connectivity to the wider Internet through gateways.

The following players are covered in this report:

Aerohive Networks

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Netgear Solutions

Ruckus Networks

Zebra Technology Solutions

Enterprise WLAN Market is Segmented By Type

WLAN Hardware

WLAN Software

WLAN Services

Enterprise WLAN Market is Segmented By Application

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Other End-user Verticals

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Enterprise WLAN Market Report

What was the Enterprise WLAN Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Enterprise WLAN Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise WLAN Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

