Europe Automotive Adhesives Market 2020: Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The European automotive adhesives market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2020-2026). UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are some of the major economies contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Europe automotive adhesives market includes increased demand for low carbon-emitting, lightweight vehicles, and increased demand for automotive adhesives from emerging automakers. Increased implementation of premium cars needs for the passenger’s comfort and visual enhancements along with additional features such as interior sound reduction is intended to drive the growth of the European automotive adhesive market over the forecast period.
Besides, the rising adoption and investments in electric vehicles are also likely to enhance market growth over the forecast period. However, the factors that hinder the growth of the market in the region include the volatility in raw material prices as well as the disruptions in the supply chains owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nevertheless, the key player’s contributions and their transition towards the adoption of automotive adhesives in replacement of metal welding, and integration of electric and hybrid variants are some of the key factors that provide opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Sales Region Covered- Europe
- Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC
Europe Automotive Adhesives Market – Segmentation
By Resin Type
- Polyurethanes
- Polyamide
- Acrylics
- Silicone
- Epoxy
- SMP
- Others
By Adhesive Type
- Tapes & Films
- Liquid Gasket
- Structural
- Thread-locks & Retainers
- Others
By Application
- Assembly
- Body in White (BIW)
- Glazing
- Paint
- Upholstery
- Others
By Application
- Passenger Vehicle
- Two-Wheeler
- Commercial Vehicle
By Sales Channel
- OEM & Auto-Ancillaries
- Aftermarket/Retail
Europe Automotive Adhesives Market – Countries Covered
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
