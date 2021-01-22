Europe Automotive Adhesives Market 2020: Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The European automotive adhesives market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2020-2026). UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are some of the major economies contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Europe automotive adhesives market includes increased demand for low carbon-emitting, lightweight vehicles, and increased demand for automotive adhesives from emerging automakers. Increased implementation of premium cars needs for the passenger’s comfort and visual enhancements along with additional features such as interior sound reduction is intended to drive the growth of the European automotive adhesive market over the forecast period.

Besides, the rising adoption and investments in electric vehicles are also likely to enhance market growth over the forecast period. However, the factors that hinder the growth of the market in the region include the volatility in raw material prices as well as the disruptions in the supply chains owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nevertheless, the key player’s contributions and their transition towards the adoption of automotive adhesives in replacement of metal welding, and integration of electric and hybrid variants are some of the key factors that provide opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Resin Type, Adhesive Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Sales Region Covered- Europe

Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., and Huntsman International LLC

Europe Automotive Adhesives Market – Segmentation

By Resin Type

Polyurethanes

Polyamide

Acrylics

Silicone

Epoxy

SMP

Others

By Adhesive Type

Tapes & Films

Liquid Gasket

Structural

Thread-locks & Retainers

Others

By Application

Assembly

Body in White (BIW)

Glazing

Paint

Upholstery

Others

By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM & Auto-Ancillaries

Aftermarket/Retail

Europe Automotive Adhesives Market – Countries Covered

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

