India Online Gaming Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Indian online gaming market is anticipated to grow with an exponential CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The developing IT infrastructure coupled with the rising penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet is one of the major factors driving the market growth rate.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-online-gaming-market
The game-centric smartphones costs less than $200 by the Chinese companies and one of the cheapest internet globally are offering a great user experience to the online gamers in the country. The young population of the country is turning out to be the most enthusiastic regarding online gaming. Some of them are also seeking it as an opportunity to earn by getting into it professionally.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-online-gaming-market
However, casual gaming is also emerging as a popular trend among generation-Z populations. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 resulting nationwide lockdown has increased the growth of the online gaming industry. A considerable uptick in the number of users on online gaming platforms has been observed and a surge in the number of hours spend gaming online is also being observed after the emergence of COVID-19 in the country.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Game Type
o By Device Type
o By Revenue Model
- Competitive Landscape- Gametion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Krafton Inc., Valve Corp., Rockstar Games, Inc.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
o Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
India Online Gaming Market Report Segment
By Game Type
- Role-Playing Game
- Action & Adventure Games
- Racing Games
- Simulation Games
- Strategy Games
- Sports Games
- Other Games
By Device Type
- Console
- Computer
- Mobile Devices
- Others
By Revenue Model
- Free Gaming Services
- Paid Gaming Services
Company Profiles
- 99Games Online Pvt. Ltd.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc.
- Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Gameloft SE
- Gametion Technologies Pvt. Ltd
- Junglee Games
- Krafton Inc.
- Moonfrog Labs Pvt. Ltd
- Nautilus Mobile App Pvt. Ltd.
- Nazara Pro Gaming Pvt. Ltd.
- Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Octro, Inc.
- Perfect World Co., Ltd.
- Rockstar Games, Inc.
- SYBO ApS
- Valve Corp.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-online-gaming-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]omrglobal.com
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404