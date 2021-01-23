India Online Gaming Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Indian online gaming market is anticipated to grow with an exponential CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The developing IT infrastructure coupled with the rising penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet is one of the major factors driving the market growth rate.

The game-centric smartphones costs less than $200 by the Chinese companies and one of the cheapest internet globally are offering a great user experience to the online gamers in the country. The young population of the country is turning out to be the most enthusiastic regarding online gaming. Some of them are also seeking it as an opportunity to earn by getting into it professionally.

However, casual gaming is also emerging as a popular trend among generation-Z populations. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 resulting nationwide lockdown has increased the growth of the online gaming industry. A considerable uptick in the number of users on online gaming platforms has been observed and a surge in the number of hours spend gaming online is also being observed after the emergence of COVID-19 in the country.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Game Type

o By Device Type

o By Revenue Model

Competitive Landscape- Gametion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Krafton Inc., Valve Corp., Rockstar Games, Inc.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

India Online Gaming Market Report Segment

By Game Type

Role-Playing Game

Action & Adventure Games

Racing Games

Simulation Games

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Other Games

By Device Type

Console

Computer

Mobile Devices

Others

By Revenue Model

Free Gaming Services

Paid Gaming Services

Company Profiles

99Games Online Pvt. Ltd.

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft SE

Gametion Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Junglee Games

Krafton Inc.

Moonfrog Labs Pvt. Ltd

Nautilus Mobile App Pvt. Ltd.

Nazara Pro Gaming Pvt. Ltd.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Octro, Inc.

Perfect World Co., Ltd.

Rockstar Games, Inc.

SYBO ApS

Valve Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

